Holiday will start Monday's game against the Mavericks, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Holiday has found himself out of the rotation since the return of Victor Oladipo, as he logged DNP-CDs in each of the previous two games. However, he'll be in the starting lineup Monday in place of the injured T.J. Warren (concussion). The Pacers will go small with Holiday and Malcolm Brogdon in the backcourt and Jeremy Lamb on the wing.