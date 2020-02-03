Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Set to start Monday
Holiday will start Monday's game against the Mavericks, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Holiday has found himself out of the rotation since the return of Victor Oladipo, as he logged DNP-CDs in each of the previous two games. However, he'll be in the starting lineup Monday in place of the injured T.J. Warren (concussion). The Pacers will go small with Holiday and Malcolm Brogdon in the backcourt and Jeremy Lamb on the wing.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...