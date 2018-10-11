Holiday finished with 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and three rebounds in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 preseason loss to the Bulls.

Holiday was efficient from both the field and the charity stripe Wednesday, finishing with 15 points in just 15 minutes of playing time. He continues to have a nice preseason and peak the interest of those in dynasty leagues. He season-long value is capped at this stage as he appears to be well down in the pecking order and he is simply not going to get enough playing time to warrant any real value.