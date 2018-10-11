Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Shoots the ball well in loss
Holiday finished with 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and three rebounds in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 preseason loss to the Bulls.
Holiday was efficient from both the field and the charity stripe Wednesday, finishing with 15 points in just 15 minutes of playing time. He continues to have a nice preseason and peak the interest of those in dynasty leagues. He season-long value is capped at this stage as he appears to be well down in the pecking order and he is simply not going to get enough playing time to warrant any real value.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Scores game-high 20 points in impressive display•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Out with thigh bruise•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Struggles with shot again in SL loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Fills out stat sheet in SL loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Struggles from field, contributes in other ways•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.