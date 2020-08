Holiday managed just nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 37 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 loss to Phoenix.

Holiday remained in the starting lineup for the Pacers but was unable to continue his run of double-digit scoring. With Domantas Sabonis (plantar fasciitis) still away from the team, Holiday should continue to log meaningful minutes and is worth a look in most leagues if you need cheap guard numbers.