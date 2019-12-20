Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Starting Friday
Holiday will start Friday's game against the Kings, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
With Jeremy Lamb (groin) out, Holiday will get the nod at shooting guard. Across his nine previous starts this season, Holiday has averaged 13.8 points, 5.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 29.4 minutes.
