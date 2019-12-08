Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Starting Saturday
Holiday will start Saturday's game against the Knicks.
With Malcolm Brogdon sidelined due to a dislocated pinky finger, Holiday will draw the start. In his eight previous starts, he's averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.6 minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Likely bound for bench role•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Career night in Monday's win•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Makes scoring impact in start•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Scores 18 in Wednesday's win•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Will start Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Could see time Wednesday•
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...