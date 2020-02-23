Holiday will start Sunday's game against the Raptors, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

Holiday will fill the spot vacated by Victor Oladipo (back), while the Pacers will keep Jeremy Lamb in a bench role. Holiday did not play a single minute over the last three games, but he'll rejoin the rotation for the time being. Since Oladipo returned from his long-term absence, Holiday's workload has been slashed.