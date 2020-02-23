Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Starting Sunday
Holiday will start Sunday's game against the Raptors, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
Holiday will fill the spot vacated by Victor Oladipo (back), while the Pacers will keep Jeremy Lamb in a bench role. Holiday did not play a single minute over the last three games, but he'll rejoin the rotation for the time being. Since Oladipo returned from his long-term absence, Holiday's workload has been slashed.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.