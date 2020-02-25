Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Starting Tuesday
Holiday is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup against Charlotte, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Holiday will make his second straight start, as the depleted Pacers squad will be without Victor Oladipo (back), Jeremy Lamb (knee) who is out for the season, and Edmond Sumner (hip). In 20 previous starts, Holiday averaged 13.3 points, 5.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds while playing 29.3 minutes of action.
