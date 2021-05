Holiday will start in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

With Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Edmond Sumner (knee) ruled out, Holiday is set to make his first start since Jan. 9. The 24-year-old is averaging 7.2 points, 1.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game this season.