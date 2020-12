Holiday is starting Saturday's preseason opener against the Cavaliers with T.J. Warren (foot) sidelined, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

New head coach Nate Bjorkgren is going with a three-guard lineup to start things off, which is certainly a contract from the two bigs also in the starting five with Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. In 35 starts last season, Holiday averaged 11.4 points, 4.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.8 minutes.