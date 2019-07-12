Holiday (hip) totaled 23 points (6-26 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 35 minutes during the Pacers' 94-79 loss to the Raptors in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday.

Holiday had missed the Pacers' previous contest Tuesday versus the Hawks with hip soreness, but he was right back to a normal amount of minutes Thursday. Despite his significant shooting struggles, Holiday was able to still put together a team-high scoring total and is now averaging 22.3 points over three games in Las Vegas despite shooting 30.0 percent.