Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Struggles from field, contributes in other ways

Holiday posted 10 points (3-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 86-76 summer league victory over the Spurs.

Holiday came back down to earth in a rough way Saturday after dropping 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting during Friday's debut. However, he's been able to rack up a solid 10 assists and five steals across the two games.