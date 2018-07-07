Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Struggles from field, contributes in other ways
Holiday posted 10 points (3-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 86-76 summer league victory over the Spurs.
Holiday came back down to earth in a rough way Saturday after dropping 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting during Friday's debut. However, he's been able to rack up a solid 10 assists and five steals across the two games.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...