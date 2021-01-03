Holiday went scoreless (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt) while grabbing two rebounds, an assist and a block in 26 minutes during Saturday's loss against the Knicks.

Holiday was coming off a 12-point performance against the Cavaliers on Dec. 31, but his shot went ice cold against the Knicks and missed all of his attempts from the field, including five from beyond the arc. He will probably remain in the starting lineup due to T.J. Warren's foot injury, but he must turn things around quickly if he wants to have any sort of upside moving forward.