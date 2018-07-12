Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Struggles with shot again in SL loss
Holiday finished with 13 points (5-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 summer league loss to Atlanta.
Holiday once again struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end but was able to make up for it with some nice production across the board. Despite the shooting woes, Holiday still leads the Pacers squad in scoring as well as assists, steals and minutes played. He will almost certainly be in the rotation and should he see his strong play continue, could eventually usurp Cory Joseph as the primary backup to Darren Collison.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...