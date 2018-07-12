Holiday finished with 13 points (5-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 summer league loss to Atlanta.

Holiday once again struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end but was able to make up for it with some nice production across the board. Despite the shooting woes, Holiday still leads the Pacers squad in scoring as well as assists, steals and minutes played. He will almost certainly be in the rotation and should he see his strong play continue, could eventually usurp Cory Joseph as the primary backup to Darren Collison.