Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Struggles with shot in 17 minutes
Holiday had nine points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four assists in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 119-111 loss to the Timberwolves.
Holiday missed last Friday's preseason matchup due to an illness but was healthy enough to give it a go in this one. Holiday is a better perimeter shooter than fellow backup point guard T.J. McConnell, but the latter outplayed the former in this one, posting 10 points, eight dimes, three boards, two steals, and one block in 20 minutes. As such, it's worth keeping an eye on who wins the primary backup gig behind Malcolm Brogdon.
