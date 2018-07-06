Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Successful summer league debut

Holiday scored a team-high 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 92-89 loss to the Rockets during Las Vegas Summer League.

Holiday looked more than worthy of being selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 Draft. Though he had six turnovers to his five assists, he was able to help make up for it by securing three steals. It's anticipated that he'll open the season third on the depth chart behind Darren Collison and Cory Joseph, though the offseason addition of Tyreke Evans complicates things for Holiday.