Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Team-high 17 points in loss
Holiday ended with 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Friday's 113-112 loss to the Heat.
Holiday was given the starting nod with Malcolm Brogdon ruled out. He continues to take advantage of injuries to others and has been a top-50 player over the past two weeks. It doesn't appear as though Brogdon is going to miss a lot of time; however, Holiday has done enough to earn himself meaningful minutes even when the Pacers are healthy. Without Brogdon, Holiday is a must-roster player in 12-team leagues.
