Pacers' Aaron Holiday: To join starting five
Holiday will start Friday's game against Sacramento, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Holiday gets the nod at shooting guard with Jeremy Lamb (groin) ruled out. Holiday's last start dates back to Dec. 7 against the Knicks, when he scored 12 points and dished out five dimes over 28 minutes.
