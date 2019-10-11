Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Will not play Friday
Holiday (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Bulls.
Holiday came down with the illness on Thursday and hasn't taken the practice floor since, and it looks like the point guard still isn't over it. T.J. McConnell and Edmond Sumner should be in line for additional minutes in the backcourt in Holiday's absence.
