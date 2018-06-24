Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Will open camp third on depth chart

Holiday will be the third point guard, behind Darren Collison and Cory Joseph, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan reports.

Holiday was selected by the Pacers with the 23rd overall pick in this year's draft. President of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard spoke highly of Holiday, who Pritchard feels will compete for playing time immediately. With both Collison and Joseph in the final year of their contracts, there's motivation to make sure Holiday is comfortable directing the team as he could be the starter at point guard in 2019-20. Holiday's ability to shoot means he can be used off the ball, too, particularly when Victor Oladipo is handling the ball.