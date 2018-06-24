Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Will open camp third on depth chart
Holiday will be the third point guard, behind Darren Collison and Cory Joseph, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan reports.
Holiday was selected by the Pacers with the 23rd overall pick in this year's draft. President of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard spoke highly of Holiday, who Pritchard feels will compete for playing time immediately. With both Collison and Joseph in the final year of their contracts, there's motivation to make sure Holiday is comfortable directing the team as he could be the starter at point guard in 2019-20. Holiday's ability to shoot means he can be used off the ball, too, particularly when Victor Oladipo is handling the ball.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....