Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Will start Wednesday
Holiday will start Wednesday's game against the Wizards, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
With Jeremy Lamb out of action, the Pacers will turn to Holiday, who will make the first start of his career. The second-year guard played a season-high 23 minutes Tuesday against the Hornets, finishing with six points, four rebounds and four assists.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.