Nesmith (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Bucks, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Nesmith continued to deal with right wrist soreness ahead of Friday's matchup, but he'll be able to suit up once again Friday. He's been held under 10 points in six of his last seven appearances and has averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game during that time.