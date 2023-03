Nesmith contributed 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 141-121 loss to the 76ers.

The third-year forward has now poured in over 20 points in back-to-back contests in the absence of Bennedict Mathurin (ankle). The Pacers currently sit three games back of the Hawks for the eighth seed in the East, and Nesmith will continue to be called upon to provide a spark on offense until Mathurin returns.