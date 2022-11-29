Nesmith contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 116-115 victory over the Lakers.

Nesmith has seen a slight uptick in his production since taking over a starting role over the last five games, racking up 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and a steal over 25.8 minutes per game. However, it's unclear if he will retain a starting role moving forward with Andrew Nembhard back in the mix. Monday's effort certainly aided his pitch to keep the job.