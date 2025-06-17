Nesmith amassed 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 120-109 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Nesmith's defensive mettle and rebounding ability have served the Pacers well, and his ability to contain Jalen Brunson in the Eastern Conference Finals remains his postseason highlight. While he's failed to break the double-digit scoring barrier over the past two games, he took advantage of a slow start by Obi Toppin and posted 14 points over 25 minutes.