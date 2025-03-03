Nesmith finished with 27 points (9-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Sunday's 127-112 victory over the Bulls.

Nesmith turned in a career-high scoring output Sunday, also draining a season-high six three-pointers. The 25-year-old missed over two months due to an ankle injury earlier this year, but he's starting to find a rhythm recently. Over his last seven games (all starts), Nesmith has averaged 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.6 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes while shooting 46.2 percent from downtown.