Nesmith generated 30 points (9-13 FG, 8-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one steal and two blocks in 39 minutes of Wednesday's 138-135 overtime win against the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Nesmith made six three-pointers and scored 20 total points in the final five minutes of regulation, helping the Pacers erase a 15-point deficit to force overtime. Nesmith scored 11 consecutive points in the final minute, setting up Tyrese Haliburton's game-tying jumper at the buzzer. The performance marked Nesmith's second 30-point game of the 2024-25 season, and his eight three-pointers were a career high - topping his seven made threes Dec. 30, 2023, which also came against the Knicks. He's averaging 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 29.6 minutes per game during the playoffs.