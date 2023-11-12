Nesmith (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.
Nesmith will not miss any time due to a minor ankle sprain suffered Thursday. It's a commendable display of durability for the 24-year-old, who has yet to miss a game this season.
