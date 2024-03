Nesmith (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nesmith will return to action following a four-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, but it's unclear if he'll take his starting spot back from Bennedict Mathurin, who's been playing well of late. Before his absence, Nesmith averaged 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 31.1 minutes over his previous 15 appearances.