Nesmith (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Nesmith will return to action following an 18-game absence due to a sprained left knee. It's unclear if the 26-year-old forward will be limited in his first game back, though his return will leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Johnny Furphy, Quenton Jackson and Jarace Walker. Nesmith has appeared in 11 regular-season games thus far, averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 30.5 minutes per contest.