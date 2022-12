Nesmith notched eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and four steals across 18 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 139-119 loss to Utah.

Nesmith has stepped up his defense lately, recording at least one steal in each of the past five games and averaging 1.8 steals during this stretch. That said, his low usage rate and poor efficiency make him nearly impossible to roster in fantasy, even in deep leagues.