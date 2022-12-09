Nesmith will not start Friday's game against the Wizards, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Nesmith will be relegated to the bench Friday with Jalen Smith (knee) active for the contest. In 21 appearances, he has averaged 7.7 points and 3.2 rebounds across 22.0 minutes per game.
