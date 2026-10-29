Nesmith racked up 18 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 114-109 loss to the 76ers.

Nesmith logged a season-high 27 minutes, an encouraging sign after being limited to roughly 20 minutes per game through his first three appearances. The additional playing time led to increased production, something he is going to have to do more of after Tyrese Haliburton was earlier ruled out for at least two weeks due to a hamstring injury. While Nesmith doesn't have the highest ceiling, he is worth considering in standard leagues, at least until Haliburton is cleared to return.