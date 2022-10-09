Nesmith sustained a plantar fascia injury during Friday's preseason game against the Knicks, but head coach Rick Carlisle said he's hopeful the wing will be available for the regular-season opener, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Nesmith appears set to miss the Pacers' final two preseason games, but he'll have a chance to suit up Oct. 19, when Indiana opens its season against Washington. In his first season with Indiana, Nesmith is expected to vie for a backup role on the wing behind projected starters Chris Duarte and Buddy Hield.