Nesmith provided 10 points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block over 31 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 victory over the Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Nesmith played his role to perfection, recording his third double-double of the postseason. Although his contributions don't always translate well, Nesmith's impact on the defensive end of the floor has been invaluable for the Pacers. Despite trailing by as much as 15 points during the final quarter, Indiana once again defied the odds, stealing Game 1 on the road. The two teams will meet again Sunday, when the Pacers will look to take a 2-0 series advantage.