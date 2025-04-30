Nesmith posted 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 119-118 overtime win over the Bucks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Nesmith recorded his first double-double of the 2024-25 campaign, and he tied his career-high mark in rebounds Tuesday. The 25-year-old forward also finished as the Pacers' third-leading scorer, logging his fourth consecutive contest with at least 14 points. Nesmith averaged 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 30.2 minutes per game in the first round.