Nesmith (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Raptors, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Nesmith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss his first game of the season. He started ahead of Obi Toppin during Tuesday's 157-152 win over Atlanta, but Toppin figures to reclaim the starting spot in Nesmith's absence. Jordan Nwora and Isaiah Jackson are also candidates for slightly increased bench roles versus Toronto.