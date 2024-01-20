Nesmith (shin) played 28 minutes and recorded 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in Friday's 118-115 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Nesmith was back in action after a three-game absence due to a left tibia strain. Though the Pacers roster looked different from when he last played with the addition of Pascal Siakam and the subtraction of Bruce Brown, Nesmith maintained his spot in the starting five and notably saw more minutes than some of his primary competitors for playing time in Bennedict Mathurin (24 minutes), Jalen Smith (14 minutes) and Obi Toppin (11 minutes).