Nesmith chipped in 17 points (5-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 117-115 loss to the Bucks.

Nesmith has now dropped at least 12 points and made two or more threes in three straight contests, and has been able to shoulder the brunt of Indiana's offensive responsibilities with the plethora of injuries the team is dealing with. On the season, Nesmith is averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.3 blocks and 2.9 threes made.