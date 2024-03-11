Nesmith ended Sunday's 111-97 victory over the Magic with 16 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes.

Although Bennedict Mathurin's (shoulder) season-ending injury doesn't change the names in the first unit, Nesmith saw a noticeable boost in minutes due to his backup's absence, a trend that should continue in the short term. The eventual return of Doug McDermott (calf) could provide Nesmith some relief.