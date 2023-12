Nesmith supplied 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block over 31 minutes during Monday's 122-112 win over the Celtics.

Nesmith played a season-high 31 minutes during the In-Season Tournament win and delivered another efficient scoring outing. Over his last five appearances (one start), Nesmith has averaged 13.4 points while shooting 66.7 percent from the field.