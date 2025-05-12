Nesmith posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and four assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 victory over Cleveland in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Nesmith shot 50 percent from the field during Game 4 while being one of seven players for the Pacers to score in double figures in this blowout win. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game during these NBA playoffs, shooting 49 percent from the floor and 50 percent from beyond the arc.