Nesmith logged 14 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 105-102 loss to Boston in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Nesmith posted career-highs in every major category this season, putting up 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 27.7 minutes. After signing an extension at the beginning of the season, the 24-year-old will likely return to the Pacers next season and look to expand on his role with the team.