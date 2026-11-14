Nesmith exited to the locker room in the final seconds of Friday's 106-104 win over the Knicks due to an apparent hand/wrist injury, Tony East of Forbes.com reports. He posted 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes.

Nesmith turned in an extremely efficient performance and finished as Indiana's second-leading scorer. He was also second on the club in rebounds. However, the swingman's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game at Philadelphia after he exited Friday's win early.