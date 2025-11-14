Head coach Rick Carlisle stated after Thursday's game against the Suns that Nesmith managed to avoid a serious injury, but he will miss some time, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The Pacers were bitten by the injury bug yet again Thursday night, and it looks as though they'll be without Nesmith for at least a game or two. The team has yet to provide a concrete timetable for his return, but it's safe to assume that he'll be held out of Saturday's matchup against Toronto. This should open up opportunities for Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard while Indiana navigates around numerous injuries.