Coach Rick Carlisle said he expects Nesmith (wrist) to play Monday against the Trail Blazers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nesmith is officially listed as questionable, but it appears he's trending more toward probable at this point. He has missed back-to-back games but returned to practice Sunday and will likely suit up Monday, though it's unclear if he'll be in the starting lineup. He made his first start of the year during a Nov. 21 win over Atlanta, scoring 17 points in 25 minutes, but has been sidelined since.