Nesmith supplied 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 117-101 loss to Milwaukee in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Pacers didn't have their best offensive showing in this matchup, but Nesmith was one of the standout performers due to his ability to fill the stat sheet. The former Vanderbilt standout has now scored over 15 points in back-to-back games, and while he plays a secondary role on offense, he remains a valuable fantasy alternative for most formats due to his ability to fill the stat sheet.