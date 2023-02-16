Nesmith posted 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 117-113 win over the Bulls.

For the second game in a row, the Pacers' starting power forward drilled exactly four treys, and his inflated rebounding total to go along with the production in the two defensive categories helped him deliver one of his best fantasy outings of the season. Nesmith should have license to keep firing away from deep whenever he's on the court, but he still doesn't look to be the most bankable streaming option for three-pointers. Before connecting on eight triples over his past two outings, Nesmith had gone 2-for-16 on three-point tries across 108 minutes in the Pacers' preceding four contests.