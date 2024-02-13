Nesmith contributed 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss to the Hornets.

Nesmith is blossoming into a dangerous attacker off the dribble, and he showcased his athletic prowess by jamming on Nick Richards in a highlight-worthy dunk Monday. Nesmith didn't provide much besides scoring, but he is typically a reliable source of defensive playmaking, ranking in the 82nd percentile for steal rate and 76 percentile for block rate among all forwards this season.