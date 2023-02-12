Nesmith contributed three points (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block over 26 minutes during Saturday's 127-113 loss to the Wizards.
Nesmith scored fewer than eight points for the fourth straight game, falling outside the top 300 in that time. While his role appears to be set in stone, his production is inconsistent, to say the least. He is barely inside the top 200 in nine-category formats for the season, meaning only managers in deeper formats should be paying any real attention.
