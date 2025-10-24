Nesmith posted five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and seven rebounds in 27 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime loss to the Thunder.

As most defenders do, Nesmith struggled to stay out of foul trouble while guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, which ruined the former's production during the Nuggets' regular-season opener. Brighter days are ahead for Nesmith, and there's a ton of usage to go around with Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) sidelined for the entire campaign and Myles Turner now in Milwaukee. Andrew Nembhard (shoulder) also left this contest early, and if he joins T.J. McConnell (hamstring) on the short-term injury list, Indiana will have to dig deep into their bench early in the season.